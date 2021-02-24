Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEP opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.