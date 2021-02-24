HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

HNI has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

