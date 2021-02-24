HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HMS by 62.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

