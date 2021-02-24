HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $20.11. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.