Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

