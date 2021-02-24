HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0094

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,859.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,495.74 or 1.00419566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00135888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003712 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,759,934 coins and its circulating supply is 260,624,784 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.