Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $183.80

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.95). Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78), with a volume of 18,256 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

