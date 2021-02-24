Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HSII stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after purchasing an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $4,664,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

