HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.75 ($78.53).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock opened at €65.38 ($76.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.80. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

