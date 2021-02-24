HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.04. The stock had a trading volume of 506,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,500. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Get HEICO alerts:

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.