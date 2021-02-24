HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $260,278.54 and $13,612.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

