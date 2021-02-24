Head to Head Review: Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) versus Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.24 billion 4.41 $219.15 million $0.45 45.64 Sanara MedTech $11.77 million 19.26 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Risk & Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Demant A/S and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sanara MedTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -39.58% -175.36% -55.40%

Summary

Demant A/S beats Sanara MedTech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in SmÃ¸rum, Denmark.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms. It also provides BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, a patented gel that synergistically disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to help eliminate biofilm microbes in the gel to help in wound healing; HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, an additive free Type I bovine collagen that offers hydrolyzed collagen fragments to the wound bed that are a fraction of the size of native collagen; and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation Debridement System, a portable and no touch hydro-mechanical debridement system that removes bacteria and necrotic tissue without disrupting healthy tissue. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc. and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc. in May 2019. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

