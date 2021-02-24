Head to Head Analysis: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) versus Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Rideshare Rental (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rideshare Rental and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rideshare Rental 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 1 9 0 2.90

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than Rideshare Rental.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rideshare Rental and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rideshare Rental $6.91 million 24.53 -$3.93 million N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.39 billion 13.72 $346.04 million $1.08 53.75

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Rideshare Rental.

Profitability

This table compares Rideshare Rental and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rideshare Rental -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% PagSeguro Digital 21.01% 8.33% 8.95%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Rideshare Rental on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rideshare Rental

Rideshare Rental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as YayYo, Inc. and changed its name to Rideshare Rental, Inc. in November 2020. Rideshare Rental, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and point of sale app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

