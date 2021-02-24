HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,949. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.