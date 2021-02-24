HC Wainwright Increases Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $34.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

