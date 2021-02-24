Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 15th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of -51.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Shares of HAYN opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $372.60 million, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

