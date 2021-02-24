Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.12

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 45946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

