Hathor Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $142.79 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00514425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00069931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00084735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.02 or 0.00504892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Hathor Coin Trading

Hathor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

