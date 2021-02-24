HashCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $57,553.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $332,669.01 and $57,553.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00775765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061357 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.02 or 0.04719429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.