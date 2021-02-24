Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €141.50 ($166.47) and last traded at €141.10 ($166.00). Approximately 92,429 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €140.20 ($164.94).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNR1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €152.01 ($178.84).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €135.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.29.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

