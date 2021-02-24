Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.17

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.17 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 7973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,023,000 after buying an additional 1,049,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,618,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 239,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 66,904 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

