Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.15 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 369,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,878 shares of company stock worth $6,512,608. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.