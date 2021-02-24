Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.44

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 731092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

