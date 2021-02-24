GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 859 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

