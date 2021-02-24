GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 84,904 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

