GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,983 J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of J.Jill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the third quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The business had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.