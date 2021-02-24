GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,581 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xunlei by 80.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $411,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Xunlei by 63.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

