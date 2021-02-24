GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICD opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

In other news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 9,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $36,870.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

