GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $101,000 Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Enzo Biochem worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 117,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENZ stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

