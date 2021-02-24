Gregory A. Odle Sells 3,750 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,176.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KIDS opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 103.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 85.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 224,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 103,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

