GreenPower Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,810.00 (GRN)

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. GreenPower has a total market cap of $128.24 million and $41,810.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GreenPower

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

