Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as high as $8.08. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 104,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.