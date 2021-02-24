Greenleaf Trust Sells 842 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.39.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

