Greenleaf Trust Purchases 92 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.