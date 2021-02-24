Greenleaf Trust Has $323,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.30 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.