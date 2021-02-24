Greenleaf Trust Acquires 420 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 584,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

