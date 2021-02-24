Greenleaf Trust Acquires 394 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,130.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

