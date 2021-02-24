GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $10.99. GreenBox POS shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 200 shares.

About GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, focuses on developing, marketing, and selling blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

