Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of GDOT opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 859,920 shares of company stock worth $45,996,855. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 841.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 184,022 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 167,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 135,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

