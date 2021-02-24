Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

