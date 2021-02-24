Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Cogent Communications worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.