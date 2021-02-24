Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 69.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

