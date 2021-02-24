Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE O opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

