Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of AXIS Capital worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

