Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

