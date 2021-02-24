Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of America’s Car-Mart worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $879.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.91. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $142.25.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

