Gray Television (GTN.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

