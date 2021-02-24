GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from GR Engineering Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.64.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
