GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from GR Engineering Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.64.

GR Engineering Services Company Profile

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design, procurement, and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas.

