Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,207 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.78% of Goosehead Insurance worth $81,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $7,144,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at $3,768,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 8,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $988,335.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 856,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,621,126.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,942 shares of company stock worth $23,515,663. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.77. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.