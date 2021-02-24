GoNetwork Market Cap Tops $134,664.09 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $134,664.09 and $30,453.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,775.12 or 0.99749677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00143797 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003827 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

GoNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

